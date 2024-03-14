UK explores limiting visas to Chinese officials over spying risks

LONDON - The UK government, led by Rishi Sunak, is exploring restrictions on the number of Chinese nationals permitted entry into the country.

The measures come as the authorities fear risks of spying on the UK by the individuals visiting the country for official business for the People's Republic, bypassing standard visa checks.

Concerns over the potential entry of spies into Britain have prompted ministers and security agencies to consider revising border regulations applicable to diplomats and others conducting official service activities, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Though the official version on the matter is awaited, proposed measures include limiting the number of individuals allowed to enter under diplomatic or similar provisions and narrowing the scope of official or state-sponsored activities exempt from visa requirements, subjecting them to more extensive pre-arrival screenings.

The measures, if implemented, coincide with increasing apprehension about China's expanding influence within the UK, spanning from university campuses to involvement in critical sectors.

UK has been skeptical of the entry of the Chinese and a parliamentary committee cautioned last year that the nation's approach to China's national security threat is insufficient, emphasizing short-term economic benefits over long-term risks, Bloomberg reported.

Some British officials caution against overly restrictive diplomatic measures, fearing they could worsen tensions with China, especially given ongoing diplomatic sensitivities.

Both the UK's Home Office and Foreign Office have not commented on the matter including the Chinese Embassy which has kept mum over the issue.