Pakistan

SBP-held forex reserves rise $17 million

07:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) saw an increase of $17.2 million to reach $7,912.9 million as of March 8, 2024.

The central bank in a statement said total liquid foreign reserves surged to $13,151.3 million, adding that net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $ 5,238.4 million.

During the week ended on March 08, 2024, SBP’s reserves increased by $17 million to $7,912.9 million.

SBP has not given any reason behind the increase in foreign exchange reserves of the country. 

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund will start talks today to finalise final $1.1 billion tranche of $3 billion bailout.

The country's new finance minister-led team will start negotiations with a delegation of global lender, and the IMF will review whether Islamabad met all requisites for the bailout funds. The talks will continue till March 18, but could be extended for another 2-3 days.

The new government in South Asian nation is expecting to get third and final tranche worth $1.1 billion from US based lender, but release of the amount will have to be approved by the IMF top officials.

According to the finance ministry, all the requirements set by the IMF, including structural benchmarks, qualitative performance criteria, and indicative targets, have been met for the successful completion of the review.

Pakistan eyes large IMF programme to deal with slow economic growth, record inflation

07:23 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Navin Waqar: From Humsafar sensation to fitness inspiration

04:10 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan

