Navin Waqar: From Humsafar sensation to fitness inspiration

07:23 PM | 14 Mar, 2024
Navin Waqar: From Humsafar sensation to fitness inspiration

Navin Waqar, the beloved actress who captured hearts as Sara in the mega-hit drama Humsafar, has emerged as a fitness enthusiast after overcoming numerous challenges in her life and career. 

Known for her portrayal of the character that came between Ashar and Khirad, Navin has transitioned into a lifestyle that includes a passion for both books and maintaining a healthy physique.

Recently, Navin delighted her fans by sharing an intense workout routine from her gym session. In the video, she exudes confidence and determination, serving as an inspiration for her followers to prioritize their fitness goals. 

Navin's dedication to her gym routine and commitment to healthy eating showcase her transformation into a fitness role model.

