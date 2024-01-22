Is Sania Mirza marrying Indian pacer Mohammed Shami?

The announcement of Shoaib Malik's new relationship has ignited quite a media frenzy. From celebratory emojis to heartbroken tweets, the internet became a battleground of contrasting emotions. While some championed Shoaib Malik's new chapter, others rallied behind Sania Mirza, offering words of comfort and support. Adding to the whirlwind, humorous memes and quips quickly went viral.
As news channels dissected the details and fans grappled with the unexpected turn of events, a curious whisper began to slither through: the rumour of Sania Mirza's potential union with none other than Indian cricket star, Mohammed Shami.
Edited photos of Sania and Shami, adorned with wedding finery, flooded social media. Jokes and suggestions about their compatibility, fueled by their shared single status, became a trending topic. Tweets like "Kya bolti hai public eske bare me?" and "Is it possible now..?" showcased the public's playful matchmaking, perhaps seeking a silver lining amid heartbreak.
Kya bolti hai public eske bare me?— AK Meena (@Ashok_M22) January 20, 2024
Sania Mirza and Mohammad Shami.!!!!😬#ShoaibMalik #SmackDown #HarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/aNfMObpbkT
Is it possible now..?— The Photoshop Guy (@PhotoshopGuy_) January 20, 2024
Sania Mirza and Shami Bhai..❤️#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/hhla3Alvxj
make it happen lala pic.twitter.com/EmFRqx6Pdz— Chango Tarlie 🦉 (@owl_corner) January 20, 2024
While lighthearted speculation on social media adds a curious layer to this narrative, it's crucial to remember that these are real people navigating sensitive life changes. At this point, the rumour holds no confirmed truth. Respecting their privacy and refraining from perpetuating baseless stories remains paramount.
Sania and Shami are both exceptional athletes with remarkable individual journeys. Both have overcome personal challenges and emerged stronger. Focusing on their achievements and individual paths forward, rather than fueling unsubstantiated gossip, is a more respectful and productive approach.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
