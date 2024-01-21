Team Sania Mirza and family issue official statement post Shoaib-Sana wedding, extend well wishes

On Sunday morning, Anum Mirza, a sister of Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, released a statement on Instagram on behalf of her family and Sania's team regarding Sania's ex-husband.
In the statement released, Anum confirmed the divorce of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza had been finalized a few months ago.
The statement came to limelight after Malik announced his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed with a wedding picture of the couple.
This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.
The former couple got married in 2010. Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.
Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.
The statement shared on Instagram read, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now.”
“She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!” the statement also read.
“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers tp refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy.”
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
