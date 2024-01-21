Over dozen flights canceled, delayed as dense fog disrupts operations at Lahore Airport

Search

Web Desk
03:02 PM | 21 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Over a dozen flights were delayed or cancelled at Lahore Airport on Sunday as dense fog and cold enveloped large swathes of the region including the provincial capital.

The flight chaos continued as the weather office predicted thick fog and cold wave in the country's most populated region Punjab, with average temperature recorded in the city. 

Reports in local media said Saudi Airlines flight SV-738, from Saudi port city to Punjab capital, and LHE-JED flight SV-739 were cancelled amid low visibility on the runway.

Furthermore, Airblue flight PA-471, from Saudi to Lahore, was delayed by 12 hours as angry passengers argued with airport staff.  Another PA-431, from UAE, was also delayed. Another flight PA-411, from Dubai to Lahore, was delayed by 5 hours.

PIA flight PK-940, from Jeddah to Lahore, was also delayed, another PK-765, from Lahore to Riyadh, was quite behind schedule. The domestic flights from AirSial flight PF-721, PF-144, were also delayed by five hours.

It said Saudi Air flight SV-734, from Jeddah to Lahore, was delayed, while Turkish Airlines flight PK-715 was also late amid foggy conditions.

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

