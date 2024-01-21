Over dozen flights canceled, delayed as dense fog disrupts operations at Lahore Airport

LAHORE – Over a dozen flights were delayed or cancelled at Lahore Airport on Sunday as dense fog and cold enveloped large swathes of the region including the provincial capital.

The flight chaos continued as the weather office predicted thick fog and cold wave in the country's most populated region Punjab, with average temperature recorded in the city.

Reports in local media said Saudi Airlines flight SV-738, from Saudi port city to Punjab capital, and LHE-JED flight SV-739 were cancelled amid low visibility on the runway.

Furthermore, Airblue flight PA-471, from Saudi to Lahore, was delayed by 12 hours as angry passengers argued with airport staff. Another PA-431, from UAE, was also delayed. Another flight PA-411, from Dubai to Lahore, was delayed by 5 hours.

PIA flight PK-940, from Jeddah to Lahore, was also delayed, another PK-765, from Lahore to Riyadh, was quite behind schedule. The domestic flights from AirSial flight PF-721, PF-144, were also delayed by five hours.

It said Saudi Air flight SV-734, from Jeddah to Lahore, was delayed, while Turkish Airlines flight PK-715 was also late amid foggy conditions.