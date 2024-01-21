Over dozen flights canceled, delayed as dense fog disrupts operations at Lahore Airport

LAHORE – Over a dozen flights were delayed or cancelled at Lahore Airport on Sunday as dense fog and cold enveloped large swathes of the region including the provincial capital.
The flight chaos continued as the weather office predicted thick fog and cold wave in the country's most populated region Punjab, with average temperature recorded in the city.
Reports in local media said Saudi Airlines flight SV-738, from Saudi port city to Punjab capital, and LHE-JED flight SV-739 were cancelled amid low visibility on the runway.
Furthermore, Airblue flight PA-471, from Saudi to Lahore, was delayed by 12 hours as angry passengers argued with airport staff. Another PA-431, from UAE, was also delayed. Another flight PA-411, from Dubai to Lahore, was delayed by 5 hours.
PIA flight PK-940, from Jeddah to Lahore, was also delayed, another PK-765, from Lahore to Riyadh, was quite behind schedule. The domestic flights from AirSial flight PF-721, PF-144, were also delayed by five hours.
It said Saudi Air flight SV-734, from Jeddah to Lahore, was delayed, while Turkish Airlines flight PK-715 was also late amid foggy conditions.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
