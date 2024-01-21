Ayeza Khan celebrates 33rd birthday in style

Warmest wishes and heartiest congratulations are in order for Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan on the auspicious occasion of her 33rd birthday.

Khan, who catapulted into mainstream stardom with her impeccable acting prowess in the cult classic blockbuster, Mere Paas Tum Ho for which she clinched the Pakistan International Screen Award for Best TV Actress in 2019, is regarded as one of the most sought-after stars in the entertainment industry.

The Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai starlet stepped into the acting industry with Tum Jo Miley and garnered further recognition with Pyarey Afzal, Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Koi Chand Rakh, and Chupke Chupke — for the last of these, she won Hum Award for Best Actress Popular.

But that's not all! The Sandal star is also the most followed Pakistani star with a staggering 13.6 million followers — thanks to her unparalleled grandeur and stardom.

Khan, with her loyal fandom and string of successful projects, keeps her followers updated with candid moments from her private and personal life, becoming one of the most interacting stars on social media.

The Maaye Ni star took to the picture-sharing app to give a sneak peek into her luxurious gal-pal birthday bash.

For her birthday party, Khan donned a sequinned body-hugging black dress with a turtleneck to fight the London breeze. The actress complemented the gorgeous look with diamond rings and earrings. For her makeup, the Mi Raqsam star went for a glowy makeup and a nude lip colour.

Stars from the entertainment industry including fashion designer Maria B, host Anoushey Ashraf, and producer Samina Humayun Saeed among other netizens congratulated the actress.

On the work front, Khan has showcased her acting skills in multiple television serials and won accolades for many projects including Yaariyan, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, Chaudhry and Sons, Chand Tara, Mein, Jaan-e-Jahan and more.