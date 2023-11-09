Is Ayeza Khan leaving the showbiz industry?

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan sparked speculation about bidding farewell to the drama industry with a cryptic Instagram story. Recently, she shared a post from her upcoming drama 'Jaan-e-Jahan,' accompanied by a surprising caption that read, 'This is my last project.'
The announcement left fans inquisitive, prompting inquiries on social media, but Ayeza remained tight-lipped. The truth behind the story emerged when eagle-eyed social media users noticed the addition of '2023 Ka' in one corner of the picture. Connecting the dots, it became clear that 'Jaan-e-Jahan' is Ayeza Khan's last project of 2023.
It's worth noting that Ayeza Khan is set to star alongside renowned actor Hamza Ali Abbasi in 'Jaan-e-Jahan,' a casting that was confirmed with the release of the drama's first teaser earlier this year. The on-screen duo, known for their chemistry since the 2013 drama 'Pyarey Afzal,' has earned a special place in the hearts of fans, making the anticipation for their reunion in 'Jaan-e-Jahan' all the more poignant.
Previously, she took to Instagram to express her appreciation for the production team and address eager fans. She extended her gratitude to the entire team, from Samina Humayun Saeed to the project's heart and soul, Sana Shahnawaz. She also praised director Qasim Ali Mureed for beautifully crafting the world of 'Jaan-e-Jahan' and acknowledged the unwavering support of her assistant directors Rabo, Waje, and Tamaas during both the smooth and challenging times.
In a heartfelt message, the Chand Tara actor conveyed, "The entire cast has made this journey incredibly beautiful and unforgettable for all of us. I'm sure you all can't wait to witness the captivating story of Jaan-e-Jahan."
On the work front, she is currently seen in "Mein" alongside Wahaj Ali.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.