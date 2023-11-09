Is Ayeza Khan leaving the showbiz industry?

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan sparked speculation about bidding farewell to the drama industry with a cryptic Instagram story. Recently, she shared a post from her upcoming drama 'Jaan-e-Jahan,' accompanied by a surprising caption that read, 'This is my last project.'

The announcement left fans inquisitive, prompting inquiries on social media, but Ayeza remained tight-lipped. The truth behind the story emerged when eagle-eyed social media users noticed the addition of '2023 Ka' in one corner of the picture. Connecting the dots, it became clear that 'Jaan-e-Jahan' is Ayeza Khan's last project of 2023.

It's worth noting that Ayeza Khan is set to star alongside renowned actor Hamza Ali Abbasi in 'Jaan-e-Jahan,' a casting that was confirmed with the release of the drama's first teaser earlier this year. The on-screen duo, known for their chemistry since the 2013 drama 'Pyarey Afzal,' has earned a special place in the hearts of fans, making the anticipation for their reunion in 'Jaan-e-Jahan' all the more poignant.

Previously, she took to Instagram to express her appreciation for the production team and address eager fans. She extended her gratitude to the entire team, from Samina Humayun Saeed to the project's heart and soul, Sana Shahnawaz. She also praised director Qasim Ali Mureed for beautifully crafting the world of 'Jaan-e-Jahan' and acknowledged the unwavering support of her assistant directors Rabo, Waje, and Tamaas during both the smooth and challenging times.

In a heartfelt message, the Chand Tara actor conveyed, "The entire cast has made this journey incredibly beautiful and unforgettable for all of us. I'm sure you all can't wait to witness the captivating story of Jaan-e-Jahan."

On the work front, she is currently seen in "Mein" alongside Wahaj Ali.