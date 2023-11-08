Ayeza Khan reveals why she isn't posting about Palestine, and then deletes the post

Prominent Pakistani celebrities are using their social media platforms to shed light on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine, showcasing their solidarity and urging global action in the face of the protracted conflict. Maya Ali, a highly respected figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, recently shared a poignant series of images from Gaza on her Instagram, coupled with a heartfelt appeal for an immediate ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan, another well-known celebrity with a significant social media presence, adopted a different approach to addressing the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

In a post that posed the question, "Why are you not posting?" regarding raising awareness about Palestine, Ayeza redirected the focus to the power of prayer. She articulated her belief that daily prayers hold more significance than daily social media posts, urging her followers to pray fervently for the world and refrain from blaming or finger-pointing on the platform.

"Because I know that praying daily is more powerful than posting daily," Ayeza responded to the query. "Please pray for the world as much as you all can and avoid pointing fingers and blaming each other on this platform. We all have children and loved ones, and we can all feel the pain. We cannot imagine how painful it is for them, but I am keeping my faith in Allah, and very soon, Allah will bring justice, Ameen."

She later deleted the post.

Prior to these posts, other notable Pakistani celebrities such as Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Ushna Shah, and Hasan Raheem have consistently spoken out about the brutality and injustices inflicted by Israel in Palestine. Their unwavering advocacy and amplification of the dire situation in Palestine have served to draw attention to the pressing need for a resolution and justice.

