Sanam Saeed turns heads with latest photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja 05:23 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
Renowned Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed captivates audiences not only with her exceptional acting prowess but also with her remarkable fashion sensibility. The Diyar-e-Dil star is often seen sporting different styles, from traditional wear to modern Western outfits.

Her fashion choices beautifully blend modern trends with timeless cultural elements, often incorporating intricate traditional embroidery and embellishments into her outfits. As seen in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Sanam fearlessly explores a diverse palette of colours and textures, crafting mesmerizing looks that mirror her vibrant personality.

Notably admired for her impeccable fashion sense, the 38-year-old recently caught attention while donning an exquisite black Rashmi Kumari ensemble, elegantly complemented by sparkling emeralds. Her hair and makeup were flawlessly done, adding to her stunning appearance.

On the work front, Saeed was recently seen in Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Dil Banjaara, Aakhri Station, and Deedan.

She will also be seen in Aan — a quintessential naval warrior story — later. 

Sanam Saeed would love to adopt a child

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

