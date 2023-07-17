Search

Lifestyle

Sanam Saeed would love to adopt a child

Web Desk 05:17 PM | 17 Jul, 2023
Sanam Saeed would love to adopt a child
Source: Sanam Saeed (Instagram)

With her mesmerizing performances, versatile acting prowess, and undeniable charm, Sanam Saeed has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the Pakistani entertainment industry. From captivating audiences on the silver screen to enthralling them on stage, Sanam has cemented her status as one of the most talented and influential stars of her generation.

Recently, she made a heartfelt revelation, sharing her evolving perspective on parenthood. While she once desired to have children in the past, she now expresses that she no longer wishes to give birth to a child. However, Saeed remains firm in her decision to adopt a deserving child in need.

She expressed that instead of bringing a new life into this world, she strongly believes in the power of adoption, choosing to provide a loving home to a child in need. She firmly believes that adoption is the most compassionate and meaningful path to take.

Furthermore, Saeed emphasized the importance of seeking beneficial information and encouraged people to refrain from engaging in gossip surrounding others' marriages, divorces, and subsequent remarriages. She believes that it is far more constructive to focus on acquiring knowledge that can positively impact one's life.

On the work front, Saeed was recently seen in Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Dil Banjaara, Aakhri Station, and Deedan.

She will also be seen in Aan — a quintessential naval warrior story — later. 

Teaser of ‘Umro Ayyar’ featuring Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar is out now

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

"Marriages are risky," Sajal Aly gets candid about love and marriage

08:32 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

Sajal Aly starrer What's Love Got To Do With It? bags four National Film Awards in UK

09:25 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Shae Gill joins forces with Turkish singer Evdeki Saat for 'One Love'

06:09 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharif, IDB president share love for Pakistani mangoes

08:33 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Teaser of ‘Umro Ayyar’ featuring Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar is out now

10:57 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Disha Patani sizzles in bold dress with low neckline and fans love it

02:37 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

HBL contributes over Rs 4 billion to social uplift of Pakistan

07:38 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 17th July 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-17-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: