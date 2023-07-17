Sanam Saeed would love to adopt a child

With her mesmerizing performances, versatile acting prowess, and undeniable charm, Sanam Saeed has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the Pakistani entertainment industry. From captivating audiences on the silver screen to enthralling them on stage, Sanam has cemented her status as one of the most talented and influential stars of her generation.

Recently, she made a heartfelt revelation, sharing her evolving perspective on parenthood. While she once desired to have children in the past, she now expresses that she no longer wishes to give birth to a child. However, Saeed remains firm in her decision to adopt a deserving child in need.

She expressed that instead of bringing a new life into this world, she strongly believes in the power of adoption, choosing to provide a loving home to a child in need. She firmly believes that adoption is the most compassionate and meaningful path to take.

Furthermore, Saeed emphasized the importance of seeking beneficial information and encouraged people to refrain from engaging in gossip surrounding others' marriages, divorces, and subsequent remarriages. She believes that it is far more constructive to focus on acquiring knowledge that can positively impact one's life.

On the work front, Saeed was recently seen in Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Dil Banjaara, Aakhri Station, and Deedan.

She will also be seen in Aan — a quintessential naval warrior story — later.