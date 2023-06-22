Teaser of ‘Umro Ayyar’ featuring Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar is out now

Umro Ayyar, a beloved character from the renowned Dastan-e-Amir Hamza, is all set to grace the silver screen in a captivating film adaptation titled "Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning." Lead actor Sanam Saeed, accompanied by a talented ensemble cast, is determined to breathe life into the enchanting tales of Umro Ayyar, captivating audiences not only in Pakistan but also around the world. This cinematic endeavour aims to transport viewers into a world of magic, adventure, and wonder, staying true to the essence of the cherished character and his extraordinary exploits.

"Dastan-e-Amir Hamza," a collection of Urdu stories penned by Ghalib Lakhnavi in 1855, serves as the source material for this exciting cinematic venture. The tales encompass a captivating blend of magic, adventure, and intrigue, promising an immersive and enthralling experience for audiences.

Taking on the lead role in the film is the talented actor Usman Mukhtar, who is set to unveil a never-before-seen avatar on the screen. The visual effects employed in the film are commendable, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. Under the direction of Azfar Jafri, it appears that an exciting and highly entertaining cinematic masterpiece is being crafted, ready to captivate fans and deliver a new hit to the Pakistani film industry.

Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including notable actors such as Saeed, Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Simi Raheal, Sana Fakhar, Manzar Sehbai, Daniyal Raheal, Salmaan Shaukat, Osama Karamat, Uloomi Karim, Asad Chaudhary, Atif Rehan Siddique, Muhammad Imran, Bilal Jutt, Ruman Ali, and Shehroz Sanaullah.