Teaser of ‘Umro Ayyar’ featuring Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar is out now

Umro Ayyar, a beloved character from the renowned Dastan-e-Amir Hamza, is all set to grace the silver screen in a captivating film adaptation titled "Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning." Lead actor Sanam Saeed, accompanied by a talented ensemble cast, is determined to breathe life into the enchanting tales of Umro Ayyar, captivating audiences not only in Pakistan but also around the world. This cinematic endeavour aims to transport viewers into a world of magic, adventure, and wonder, staying true to the essence of the cherished character and his extraordinary exploits.
"Dastan-e-Amir Hamza," a collection of Urdu stories penned by Ghalib Lakhnavi in 1855, serves as the source material for this exciting cinematic venture. The tales encompass a captivating blend of magic, adventure, and intrigue, promising an immersive and enthralling experience for audiences.
Taking on the lead role in the film is the talented actor Usman Mukhtar, who is set to unveil a never-before-seen avatar on the screen. The visual effects employed in the film are commendable, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. Under the direction of Azfar Jafri, it appears that an exciting and highly entertaining cinematic masterpiece is being crafted, ready to captivate fans and deliver a new hit to the Pakistani film industry.
Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including notable actors such as Saeed, Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Simi Raheal, Sana Fakhar, Manzar Sehbai, Daniyal Raheal, Salmaan Shaukat, Osama Karamat, Uloomi Karim, Asad Chaudhary, Atif Rehan Siddique, Muhammad Imran, Bilal Jutt, Ruman Ali, and Shehroz Sanaullah.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
