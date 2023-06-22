Fawad Khan shares his experience of dealing with diabetes since he was 17

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and films as the handsome actor is the ultimate chocolate hero of the industry.
His exceptional acting skills, charming personality and striking looks quickly made him one of the biggest stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Recently, he delivered unprecedented success in Pakistani cinema with the blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt.
In a recent interview, he opened up about his battle with Type 1 diabetes, shedding light on his personal journey and how he has managed his lifestyle while coping with this condition from a young age. He revealed that he received the diagnosis at the tender age of 17, which was undoubtedly a significant blow for a young boy.
He shared his experience of getting diagnosed, recounting symptoms such as polyuria and dry mouth that led him to seek medical attention. He discussed various home remedies or "totkas" suggested by well-meaning individuals, ranging from drinking bitter gourd juice to consuming water from special springs. Despite considering these suggestions, he acknowledged that none of them had ever proven effective for him.
On the work front, the actor is currently working on Neelofar and Aan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.