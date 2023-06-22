Fawad Khan shares his experience of dealing with diabetes since he was 17

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and films as the handsome actor is the ultimate chocolate hero of the industry.

His exceptional acting skills, charming personality and striking looks quickly made him one of the biggest stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Recently, he delivered unprecedented success in Pakistani cinema with the blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

In a recent interview, he opened up about his battle with Type 1 diabetes, shedding light on his personal journey and how he has managed his lifestyle while coping with this condition from a young age. He revealed that he received the diagnosis at the tender age of 17, which was undoubtedly a significant blow for a young boy.

He shared his experience of getting diagnosed, recounting symptoms such as polyuria and dry mouth that led him to seek medical attention. He discussed various home remedies or "totkas" suggested by well-meaning individuals, ranging from drinking bitter gourd juice to consuming water from special springs. Despite considering these suggestions, he acknowledged that none of them had ever proven effective for him.

On the work front, the actor is currently working on Neelofar and Aan.