Here's how you can get interest free installment plans for Suzuki motorcycles

KARACHI – To better serve its consumers, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has introduced a sophisticated simple installment plan with 0% markup but only owners of Bank Alfalah Credit Cards are eligible for the promotion.

The GD 110 S, GS 150, and GR 150 motorcycles can be purchased with no interest over convenient installments of up to 18 months.

The specific plan is described below.

Installment Plan GD 110 S GS 150 GR 150 Price 335,000 364,000 521,000 Advance 167,500 182,000 260,500 Remaining 167,500 182,000 260,500 Installments / EMI 9; 12; 18 months 9; 12; 18 months 9; 12; 18 months Installments Rs. 18,612; 13,960; 9,306 20,223; 15,167; 10,112 28,945; 21,709; 14,473

It's important to keep in mind that the GSX 125 is not covered by this plan.

According to data provided by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Suzuki sold 820 motorcycles in the previous month.

Pak Suzuki has also recently announced a second round of non-productive days (NPD) for the bike manufacturing plant.