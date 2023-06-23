How many Pakistanis were onboard the boat that sunk near Greece?

ISLAMABAD – Federal investigators have revealed that there were at least 209 Pakistanis on the overcrowded boat that overturned and sunk in open waters near Greece.
According to Reuters, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) data says that 181 of the missing people were from Pakistan and 28 were from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
It also stated that 201 families' DNA samples had been collected by officials to assist Greece in identifying the missing people.
Given that the official death toll from the accident is still at 82 and that there are 104 survivors, 12 of whom are Pakistanis, it was not immediately clear on what grounds the agency had classified them as victims. There were probably hundreds of people on board.
Greek authorities continue to recover bodies in the aftermath of the heart-wrenching incident, as the actual number of dead people is said to be in hundreds which makes it one of the deadliest incidents in recent times.
Most of the missing people are from Azad Kashmir, Gujranwala and Gujrat. Scores of Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin citizens are also among the missing persons.
Amid the rescue operation, Greek authorities have drawn huge ire for how the disaster was handled.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
