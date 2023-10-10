Search

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee - SAR to PKR Rate today

11:32 AM | 10 Oct, 2023
SAR to PKR
Source: File Photo

Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan on Tuesday stands at Rs74 as Pakistani currency appreciated in recent days against foreign currencies.

Date Exchange Rate Difference
10 October 2023 Rs74 1.09
09 October 2023 Rs75.09 

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 10, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295

