What will be new Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from April 16?

KARACHI – Petrol and diesel prices are expected to come down for the second half of April, with masses expecting a big relief amid changes in the global oil rate amid US tariff tensions.

As per the latest rates, petrol and diesel rates are said to come down by around Rs10 per liter in the upcoming fortnight review. This anticipated cut aligns with recent global decline in oil prices, which has provided much-needed relief to the public amid rising living costs.

The government’s decision to lower fuel prices remains subject to potential changes in tax rates. Officials indicated that while major cut may be on the cards, there is the possibility of not passing on full extent of the price drop to consumers in order to manage demand effectively.

As of Early April, the ex-depot price of petrol stands at Rs254.63 per liter, while high-speed diesel (HSD) is priced at Rs258.64 per liter. With the expected adjustments, the price of petrol could fall to around Rs245 per liter, and HSD may see a reduction of nearly Rs9 per liter.

Pakistani government currently collects around Rs86 per liter in taxes on both petrol and diesel, it remains to be seen how these rates will be adjusted in light of the new pricing structure. The coalition government committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to implement a carbon levy of around Rs5 per liter starting July 1 under its $1.3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) facility.

Ahead of April 15 review, consumers are hopeful for big relief that will bring much-needed relief to their expenses.