Sher Afzal Marwat advises Nawaz Sharif to consider second marriage

ISLAMABAD – Former PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat has advised PML-N President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to consider a second marriage in Belarus.

Talking to a private media outlet, Marwat said: “Mian Sahib is on a visit to Belarus, and he has been single for quite some time. If he forms a relationship with Belarus, it would be a good thing.”

“Mian Sahib didn’t have much to do there anyway, so he might as well consider this. He’s still young,” he questioned presence of Nawaz Sharif in the official delegation visiting the Eastern European country.

It is recalled that Nawaz Sharif, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation, arrived in the Belarusian capital Minsk a day earlier on a two-day visit.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hosted a dinner in honor of Nawaz Sharif and the prime minister at his farmhouse.

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif died at the age of 68 on 11 September 2018 in London.

The three-time first lady was diagnosed with cancer in August 2017, and suffered a heart attack on 14 June 2018.