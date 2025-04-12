Rajab Butt’s Fanboy moment on video call with Sanjay Dutt goes viral

YouTuber Rajab Butt continues to charm his audience with engaging vlogs that showcase his daily adventures and interactions.

In latest surprise for fans the internet sensation has caught the attention of Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt who had a video call with Butt. The latest vlog of YouTuber took an exciting turn as it featured a video call with none other than Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

In the clip, Rajab and Sanjay Dutt are seen sharing a warm and animated conversation. Rajab expressed his admiration for the Bollywood icon, stating, “I’m only a fan of two people—Sanjay Dutt and the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala.”

Butt continues to charm his audience with engaging vlogs that showcase his daily adventures and interactions.

The video call ended with both stars expressing their eagerness to meet in person soon. Rajab Butt, visibly thrilled after the call, remarked with a smile, Sanjay Dutt only looks like a gangster. as after talking to him, I feel like a much humble version!

This unexpected interaction between digital-age entertainer and a Bollywood heavyweight has not only won hearts but also bridged a cultural gap, sparking different reactions.