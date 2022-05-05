Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral
04:17 PM | 5 May, 2022
Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)
TikTok star Jannat Mirza has got the population fixated on her adventures and now she is ruling hearts due to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and beautiful Eid wish.

Mirza, who is an avid social media user, wished her millions of fans a very happy Eid. Taking to her Instagram, the 21-year-old shared a beautiful Eid wish for her fans.

"Jannat ki taraf se aap sbko Eid Mubarak", captioned the stunner.

On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi

