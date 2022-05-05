Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral

TikTok star Jannat Mirza has got the population fixated on her adventures and now she is ruling hearts due to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and beautiful Eid wish.

Mirza, who is an avid social media user, wished her millions of fans a very happy Eid. Taking to her Instagram, the 21-year-old shared a beautiful Eid wish for her fans.

"Jannat ki taraf se aap sbko Eid Mubarak", captioned the stunner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza ???? (@jannatmirza_)

On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi