PTI’s Shahbaz Gill suffers injuries in road accident on motorway
Outspoken politician says road accident an ‘assassination bid'
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s close aide Dr. Shahbaz Gill met with a road accident on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway (M2).
Reports in local media said the road mishap occurred when Gill was traveling to Islamabad from Lahore. Gill’s vehicle was rear-ended by another car on the M2 motorway. Motorway police officials arrived on the scene soon after the accident and started a probe.
PTI leader reportedly suffered injuries and was later rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.
Hope Shahbaz Gill is safe , that car accident looked horrible 🥺 pic.twitter.com/FzRH2jXcsf— Ans Hafeez (@AnsHafeez) May 5, 2022
In the clip of the accident, a white vehicle can be seen upturned on the roadside as passersby flocked around it.
Soon after the incident, the PTI leader took to his official Twitter, saying his vehicle was chased and deliberately slammed in wake of a plan, however, he didn't name anyone.
خان کے ساتھ کھڑا تھا کھڑا ہوں اور کھڑا رہوں گا۔میں آج قوم کو بتانا چاہتا ہوں یہ خان پر بھی حملہ آور ہوں گے۔ یہ ہر قیمت پر ہمیں چپ کروانے کی کوشش کریں گے۔ بیرونی سازش اس کے لوکل ہینڈلرز اور غداروں کو یہ پتہ ہے کہ خان اور اس کے ساتھی چپ نہیں بیٹھیں گے انشاللہ سب کو بے نقاب کریں گے— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 5, 2022
Gill said he will continue to stand by PTI Chief, saying I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Imran Khan in an attempt to silence us at any cost.
