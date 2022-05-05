PTI’s Shahbaz Gill suffers injuries in road accident on motorway

Outspoken politician says road accident an ‘assassination bid'
04:39 PM | 5 May, 2022
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill suffers injuries in road accident on motorway
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s close aide Dr. Shahbaz Gill met with a road accident on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway (M2).

Reports in local media said the road mishap occurred when Gill was traveling to Islamabad from Lahore. Gill’s vehicle was rear-ended by another car on the M2 motorway. Motorway police officials arrived on the scene soon after the accident and started a probe.

PTI leader reportedly suffered injuries and was later rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

In the clip of the accident, a white vehicle can be seen upturned on the roadside as passersby flocked around it.

Soon after the incident, the PTI leader took to his official Twitter, saying his vehicle was chased and deliberately slammed in wake of a plan, however, he didn't name anyone.

Gill said he will continue to stand by PTI Chief, saying I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Imran Khan in an attempt to silence us at any cost.

