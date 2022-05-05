Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to scale world’s third highest peak

Pakistan's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on Thursday added another feather to his cap, as he became the youngest mountaineer to reach the summit of the 8,586-meter Kangchenjunga peak.

Kashif, who hails from Lahore, also achieved another feat as he is the first Pakistani to scale the world’s third-highest peak, which is situated in the eastern Himalayas.

Young Pakistani climber, who had become the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest, used supplemental oxygen on his climbs to Broad Peak and Everest.

With the latest feat, the Pakistani teen who is known as ‘The Broad Boy’ becomes the youngest mountaineer to summit the top peaks including Everest 8849m, K2 8611m, and Kanchenjunga 8586m.

Meanwhile, sports enthusiasts, activists, and social media users congratulated Kashif on his success and prayed for his safe return from the peak.

Pakistani ace climber reportedly started hiking at the tender age of 11. He started his journey with the Makra peak and then climbed Musa Ka Massalah peak (4,080m), and Chembra peak (4,600m) at age 12.

Later, he summited Minglik Sar Shimshal (6,050m), K2 Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp, Khurdopin Pass (5,890m), Broad Peak (8,047m), Khusar Gang-Alpine Style, and Mount Everest (8,849m) at age of 19. His expedition to the Broad Peak (8,047m) earned him the title “The Broad Boy”.