PML-N govt to form inquiry commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy' plot: Info Minister

PTI rejects government's proposed commission
Web Desk
06:19 PM | 5 May, 2022
PML-N govt to form inquiry commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy' plot: Info Minister
Source: Imran Khan_Instagram / marriyum_aurangzeb_Instagram
Share

ISLAMABAD – Sharif-led government has decided to set up an inquiry commission to investigate the PTI chief’s claims about a foreign conspiracy to oust the previous government, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Thursday.

Speaking in a presser, the PML-N leader said an impartial individual will head the commission so no one could raise finger, adding that the commission’s terms of reference would be presented in the next federal cabinet meeting.

She also mentioned that the inquiry report would also be made public, and further maintained that the ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan made up a foreign conspiracy saga to save wife Bushra Bibi's close aide Farah Khan and she called it ‘Gogi bachao Tehreek’.

Soon after the Information Minister proposed a commission to probe claims of cricketer turned politician, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf dismissed the proposed commission.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said only a commission under an independent judiciary will be acceptable to them.

NSC finds no foreign conspiracy against Imran ... 07:00 PM | 22 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday said that there was no foreign conspiracy behind the ...

Last week, Imran Khan penned a letter to President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in connection with the investigation of the ‘letter’ sent by Pakistan’s envoy in the US. Khan blamed a US-led conspiracy for the no-confidence motion against his government.

Imran slams Washington again after statements of ... 06:34 PM | 2 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared the remarks of a US defense analyst to ...

More From This Category
Punjab Governor to file reference against LHC ...
08:04 PM | 5 May, 2022
Pakistani govt moves to bring back Farah Khan ...
07:06 PM | 5 May, 2022
Another Pakistani model murdered by brother for ...
07:30 PM | 5 May, 2022
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ...
05:16 PM | 5 May, 2022
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill suffers injuries in road ...
04:39 PM | 5 May, 2022
Pakistan to open first public school for Sikh ...
02:47 PM | 5 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah drop first teaser of upcoming drama 'Habs'
05:46 PM | 5 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr