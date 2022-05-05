Alizeh Shah trolled over dramatic makeup look

Web Desk
06:48 PM | 5 May, 2022
Alizeh Shah trolled over dramatic makeup look
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Ehd e Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Jo Tu Chahay.

However, the Ehd e Wafa star is often at the end of brutal trolling and mean comments from the moral brigade who find her fashion choices 'bizarre'.

This time around. Shah landed in hot waters as she debuted her glammed-up eyeliner look for Eid 2022. Dressed in a lilac outfit, the 21-year-old completed her look with dramatic eyes and simple hair. 

Keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their two cents. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions toward Alizeh.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

Alizeh Shah and Shahzad Sheikh pair up for an ... 03:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah and heartthrob Shahzad Sheikh have paired up for an upcoming Eid telefilm and needless to ...

More From This Category
Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah drop first teaser of ...
05:46 PM | 5 May, 2022
Saba Qamar reveals qualities her life partner ...
05:00 PM | 5 May, 2022
Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral
04:17 PM | 5 May, 2022
Shilpa Shetty’s bold video on ‘Pasoori’ ...
03:44 PM | 5 May, 2022
Ushna Shah faces backlash over Eid dressing
03:18 PM | 5 May, 2022
Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser ...
09:38 PM | 4 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah drop first teaser of upcoming drama 'Habs'
05:46 PM | 5 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr