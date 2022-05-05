Alizeh Shah trolled over dramatic makeup look

Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Ehd e Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Jo Tu Chahay.

However, the Ehd e Wafa star is often at the end of brutal trolling and mean comments from the moral brigade who find her fashion choices 'bizarre'.

This time around. Shah landed in hot waters as she debuted her glammed-up eyeliner look for Eid 2022. Dressed in a lilac outfit, the 21-year-old completed her look with dramatic eyes and simple hair.

Keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their two cents. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions toward Alizeh.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.