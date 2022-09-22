Chief Justice again advises PTI to withdraw resignations, rejoins parliament

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has advised former ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf to return to the parliament by withdrawing their resignations.

CJP Bandial made the comments during today's hearing as the Imran Khan-led party wants all of the 123 resignations declared approved.

The top judge said the masses elected legislators for five years and the PTI must play its role in the Parliament, adding that floods have displaced millions of people and holding by-elections on 123 seats would cost huge expenses.

He said the centrist political party must not act in haste and the court was offering it another opportunity to reconsider its decision. The court then told PTI legal consultant Faisal Chaudhry to seek fresh instruction from the party.

Meanwhile, the apex court approved hearing a petition filed by PTI against bye-elections in eight National Assembly constituencies as PTI opposed the electoral watchdog's decision for conducting by-elections in handpicked constituencies.

The by-polls in eight NA constituencies are scheduled to be held on October 16.

Earlier this month, Islamabad High Court trashed the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf petition about resignations.