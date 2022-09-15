ECP announces new schedule for by-elections on eight NA seats

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced a new schedule for holding by-elections on eight seats of National Assembly, which fell vacant after Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs.

The elections on the seats, which have been vacated by Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed, and Akram Cheema, will be held on October 16.

The by-polls will be held in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir, and NA-239 Karachi.

Previously, the by-elections were scheduled to be held during September but were delayed due to catastrophic situation caused by massive floods and abnormal monsoon rains.

The top election body also announced that local bodies polls in all seven districts of Karachi will be held on October 23.

“The dates for local bodies elections in nine districts of Hyderabad will be announced later,” the ECP statement read.

ECP held first phase of local body elections in Sindh in June and the second phase of polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions were to be held in July but they were delayed due to monsoon rains.

The polls were rescheduled for August 28 but ECP has announced to postpone elections in Hyderabad division due to prevailing weather situation.