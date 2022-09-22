Pakistan to subsidise Paracetamol, Panadol as price hike causes shortage amid huge demand
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to provide subsidies to the producers of Panadol and Paracetamol to make over-the-counter medicine affordable for the masses in wake of outbreaks of diseases after severe flooding.
Report of the state broadcaster said the premier chaired a virtual meeting with authorities concerned to review the pace of various flood relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas.
The sharif-led federal government announced subsidy on paracetamol as the pharma company stopped production of both drugs, a move that created a shortage of widely used medicine.
Drug manufacturers maintained that the production was no longer financially viable after DRAP issued a summary to the health ministry requesting an increase in generic medicine.
Paracetamol is among the top-selling medicines, with demand for the drug being the highest in wake of rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases, especially dengue fever and malaria, as cash strapped country struggles with the effects of the devastating floods.
WHO worried about ‘second disaster in ... 09:06 AM | 18 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed deep concerns about the potential for a “second ...
Earlier this month, Sindh Health Department confiscated 48 million hoarded Panadol tablets during a massive raid. The seized tablets were being hoarded to sell at expensive rates in the market.
- Man posing as ‘SSP Islamabad’ booked for 'abusing, hurling ...02:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Contempt case: IHC defers Imran Khan’s indictment after PTI chief ...01:30 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan to subsidise Paracetamol, Panadol as price hike causes ...01:05 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
-
- Chief Justice again advises PTI to withdraw resignations, rejoins ...11:24 AM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Alizey confirms separation from Feroze Khan, accusing him of physical ...10:50 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Aima Baig finally speaks up about breakup controversy10:01 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Fatima Effendi and Osama Tahir to star in upcoming drama 'Betiyaan'09:43 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022