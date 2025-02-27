Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for more rains ahead of Ramadan

KARACHI – Residents of port city of Karachi are set to enjoy rain and cooler winds aheaf of Ramadan, as Met Office issues new weather advisory.

In its advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast light drizzle in provincial capital today, with city likely to experience partially cloudy skies over the next 24 hours. It said Light fog will be in some areas during the morning, which will add to the cooler conditions.

Karachi Weather

The minimum recorded temperature in port city was 21.2°C, with the maximum temperature expected to range between 29°C and 31°C throughout the day.

Humidity levels are notably high at 83%, while winds from the west are contributing to cooler weather across the city.

With rain predicted throughout the day, Karachi residents should brace for sporadic drizzle, and the weather department has advised precautionary measures for motorists due to the possibility of reduced visibility in foggy conditions.

The weather pattern is expected to continue for the next 24 hours, making for an unusually cool and wet day in Karachi.