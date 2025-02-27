Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for more rains ahead of Ramadan

Lahore Weather Update: Rain Forecast for Next Week

KARACHI – Residents of port city of Karachi are set to enjoy rain and cooler winds aheaf of Ramadan, as Met Office issues new weather advisory.

In its advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast light drizzle in provincial capital today, with city likely to experience partially cloudy skies over the next 24 hours. It said Light fog will be in some areas during the morning, which will add to the cooler conditions.

Karachi Weather

The minimum recorded temperature in port city was 21.2°C, with the maximum temperature expected to range between 29°C and 31°C throughout the day.

Humidity levels are notably high at 83%, while winds from the west are contributing to cooler weather across the city.

With rain predicted throughout the day, Karachi residents should brace for sporadic drizzle, and the weather department has advised precautionary measures for motorists due to the possibility of reduced visibility in foggy conditions.

The weather pattern is expected to continue for the next 24 hours, making for an unusually cool and wet day in Karachi.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani Rupee – 27 February Thursday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 293.25 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search