Web Desk
02:56 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Watch: PTI's Shahbaz Gill hit by 'PML-N' ink, eggs attack outside LHC
LAHORE – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill came under an attack reportedly by the workers of opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) outside the Lahore High Court on Monday.

The SAPM was leaving the court after appearing in a case against a Turkish company when opposition party workers threw eggs and ink at him.

The police then arrested the culprit. He was also beaten up by the police and ruling party workers. It seems that the incident was deliberately planned as Gill mentioned a similar incident in a tweet before arriving at the LHC.

Dr Gill wrote that he was going to appear before the LHC and there were reports that PML-N workers have prepared to attack him in the court.

Following the attack, he warned the PML-N leadership especially vice-president Maryam Nawaz against such attacks.

Earlier on March 6, a number of PML-N leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadiq Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Ahsan Iqbal were manhandled by the ruling party workers who had gathered at D-Chowk to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan when he was getting a vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

