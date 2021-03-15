Watch: PTI's Shahbaz Gill hit by 'PML-N' ink, eggs attack outside LHC

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill came under an attack reportedly by the workers of opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) outside the Lahore High Court on Monday.

The SAPM was leaving the court after appearing in a case against a Turkish company when opposition party workers threw eggs and ink at him.

کسی پر کوئی بھی سیاہی پھینکے یہ بہت بری بات ہے ماضی میں بھی ایسے واقعات کی مذمت کی تھی آج بھی مذمت کرتا ہوں pic.twitter.com/E7jTKzsxHj — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) March 15, 2021

The police then arrested the culprit. He was also beaten up by the police and ruling party workers. It seems that the incident was deliberately planned as Gill mentioned a similar incident in a tweet before arriving at the LHC.

آج 2 بجے دوپہر لاہور ہائی کورٹ میں معزز عدالت کے سامنے پیش ہو رہا ہوں۔ صحافی دوستوں سے پتہ چلا کہ مسلم لیگ ن کے غنڈا گروپ نے میرے پر حملہ کرنے کی تیاری کر رکھی ہے۔ عمران خان کا سپاہی ہوں۔عدالت آؤں گا آپ سے ڈرنے والا نہیں۔ سیاست کرنے پر یقین رکھتے ہیں آپ کی طرح غنڈا گردی پر نہیں۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 15, 2021

Dr Gill wrote that he was going to appear before the LHC and there were reports that PML-N workers have prepared to attack him in the court.

Following the attack, he warned the PML-N leadership especially vice-president Maryam Nawaz against such attacks.

Earlier on March 6, a number of PML-N leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadiq Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Ahsan Iqbal were manhandled by the ruling party workers who had gathered at D-Chowk to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan when he was getting a vote of confidence in the National Assembly.