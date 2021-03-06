PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadiq Malik and Marriyum Aurangzeb manhandled at Islamabad's D-Chowk (VIDEOS)
Web Desk
01:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
manhandled
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Musadik Malik were manhandled during a scuffle between the PML-N leaders and PTI workers that broke out outside the parliament lodges on Saturday.

The fight shortly broke out after a presser of the opposition members. A shoe was thrown at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal while party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb accused PTI workers of abusing her along with party members.

Condemning the act, Aurangzeb said ‘we will not let this hooliganism continue; she further added that we will continue to fight these power and sugar mafias.

Dr. Musadik Malik lambasted at ruling party members. He said whether this was the state of Medina Imran had promised where women were not safe. Our party female leader was attacked and abused,” he added.

Raising concern about the mishap, he added ‘where was the police of the state of Madina when all this was happening? He said these goons have fled and left the puppet premier on his own, he added.

In the video, a young man can be seen slapping Malik and then running away. Abbasi lunged at the attacker who managed to escape quickly.

According to the police, it is, however, not confirmed if the shoe was thrown by a PTI supporter.

'PTI worker' hurls shoe at PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal ... 01:10 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A shoe was hurled at PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal when he arrived at the National Assembly. He along with ...

More From This Category
LIVE: PM Imran addresses NA session after ...
02:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Faisal Vawda submitted false affidavit in dual ...
01:56 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
'PTI worker' hurls shoe at PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal ...
01:10 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
ECP to hear Ali Gillani’s leaked video matter ...
01:03 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran secures vote of confidence in NA ...
11:50 AM | 6 Mar, 2021
Shalwar kameez only on campus, Peshawar ...
12:24 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç got an admission in a science school?
08:53 PM | 5 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr