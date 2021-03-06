Faisal Vawda submitted false affidavit in dual nationality case, rules IHC

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has ruled that the affidavit submitted by Federal minister Faisal Vawda regarding his dual nationality was ‘false’.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC issued detailed verdict in disqualification case of the PTI leader.

The order said: “Since the affidavits were tendered before the Election Commission of Pakistan it is just and proper that the Election Commission of Pakistan probes into the matter of veracity of affidavit furnished by Faisal Vawda on 11.06.2018 and if same is found to be false to stipulate the effect thereof pursuant to observations made in PLD 2020 SC 591."

The order further mentioned that since the lawmaker has resigned as Member of National Assembly, no writ or quo-warranto can be issued with respect to holding dual nationality.

However, the matter of submitting a false affidavit would be looked into and the ECP would also probe into the matter because it was the same submitted to them.

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid ... 10:48 AM | 3 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf National Assembly member Faisal Vawda has resigned from the National ...

Faisal Vawda had won the 2018 general election from Karachi’s NA-249 constituency. The minister remained an American national even when the scrutiny of his nomination papers was completed.

The top court had in the past had categorically ruled that the candidates who hold dual national were supposed to submit a renunciation certificate of the foreign nationality along with their nomination papers.