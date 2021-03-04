Journalist Saadia Afzaal drops major clue about ‘marriage’ with Senator Faisal Vawda
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Journalist Saadia Afzaal drops major clue about ‘marriage’ with Senator Faisal Vawda
Share

LAHORE – Primetime TV host Saadia Afzaal has sparked rumors of secret marriage with newly elected Senator Faisal Vawda after posting a picture on social site Twitter.

The 92at8 host shared a picture with the ruling party’s Faisal Vawda. In the latest picture, the ‘couple’ donned a matching black dress standing hand to hand in a restaurant.

Saadia captioned the post ‘Congratulations, Senator Sahab!!!’. She ends the post with a red heart emoji to felicitate ‘hubby’.

The latest picture has garnered a lot of attention since it’s posted as the ‘couple’ has kept their relationship pretty private since they began dating.

Till now, there is no formal announcement on social media from both sides although the netizens took the post as a sign of informal announcement.

Islamabad-based Journalist Syed Aoon Sherazi also claimed that he had broke the secret marriage story two years ago.

Following the post, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill and others made this impression more strong for the social media users, congratulating both Saadia Afzaal and Faisal Vawda.

More From This Category
German envoy meets Pakistan Army chief, pledges ...
05:57 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Twitter reacts to #PSL 2021 suspension
04:25 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
IHC orders removal of ex-ISI chief Durrani’s ...
04:53 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
PM Imran nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate ...
03:56 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Army, ISI chiefs discuss national ...
02:53 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
PM Imran to address Pakistani nation today
02:40 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Journalist Saadia Afzaal drops major clue about ‘marriage’ with Senator Faisal Vawda
03:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr