Journalist Saadia Afzaal drops major clue about ‘marriage’ with Senator Faisal Vawda

LAHORE – Primetime TV host Saadia Afzaal has sparked rumors of secret marriage with newly elected Senator Faisal Vawda after posting a picture on social site Twitter.

The 92at8 host shared a picture with the ruling party’s Faisal Vawda. In the latest picture, the ‘couple’ donned a matching black dress standing hand to hand in a restaurant.

Saadia captioned the post ‘Congratulations, Senator Sahab!!!’. She ends the post with a red heart emoji to felicitate ‘hubby’.

The latest picture has garnered a lot of attention since it’s posted as the ‘couple’ has kept their relationship pretty private since they began dating.

Till now, there is no formal announcement on social media from both sides although the netizens took the post as a sign of informal announcement.

Islamabad-based Journalist Syed Aoon Sherazi also claimed that he had broke the secret marriage story two years ago.

I break this news on 24 december 2018 Alhamdolilah Once again i proved right https://t.co/jvp7iD7ztN pic.twitter.com/GbAJn85uD0 — Syed Aoon Sherazi (@Aoon_Syed) March 3, 2021

Following the post, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill and others made this impression more strong for the social media users, congratulating both Saadia Afzaal and Faisal Vawda.