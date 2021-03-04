PM Imran nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship
ISLAMABAD – A day after losing in the upper house poll, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship.
A statement issued by Information Minister Shibli Faraz stated ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship’.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has announced Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship.#SenateElection2021 pic.twitter.com/JiOvc3f79S— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 4, 2021
The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital. The meeting was attended by the senior leaders and the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.
Sadiq Sanjrani also met with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. Qaiser while speaking with journalists said a session of the National Assembly would soon be convened in order for Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a vote of confidence.
A total of 181 members of the lower house of Parliament will vote for Prime Minister Imran Kahn, Qaiser added.
Earlier on Wednesday, PTI’s Hafeez Shaikh suffered defeat at the hands of Gilani in a major upset in Senate polls.
