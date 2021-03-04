Twitter reacts to #PSL 2021 suspension

KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Thursday was officially suspended with immediate effect until further notice after seven of the coronavirus cases surfaced in recent days.

The sad news was made official by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The cancellation of such an event raises question marks over the shoddy arrangements and protocols of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

???? HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates. Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8 #HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

With the cancellation of Pakistan’s biggest cricket event and most anticipated matches, Twitter reacts to the decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Here how netizens reacted to the PSL cancellation:

Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali while expressing displeasure over the news wrote 'Nazar lag gi kisi ki humri PSL ko' - PSL caught the evil eye.

Nazar lag gi kisi ki humri PSL ko 😢 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 4, 2021

Sad news about #PSL6 Everyone stay safe — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2021

We — the people, media, security agencies, franchises and players — built PSL brand with sweat, blood and tears. The nation is reeling with despair and outrage at criminal negligence by this PCB Admin that has disrupted the tournament! — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 4, 2021

Ya Allah humary psl ko kis ke nazar laga de 😭😭😭 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 4, 2021

Who’s responsible for all this failure? #PSL6 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 4, 2021

Cricket lovers expressed their sadness over the PCB decision while others didn't lose their humour amid the sad times as twitter was all flooded with hilarious memes.

Sad to know that PSL has been postponed. But obviously the safety of those involved should be the top priority. pic.twitter.com/nBuGAVI2cj — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) March 4, 2021

Pakistan super league postponed due to #coronavirus



Meanwhile PSL 6: pic.twitter.com/AIhfyxjmhB — Sheikhoo(🎂saddam 16 march😍) (@Da_sarmast) March 4, 2021

Pakistan Super league has been postponed so there r two moods rn:



PSL 6 memers people like

n fans me who has

not watched pic.twitter.com/1fXWARCVFr — Sana shine (@sana_foodie) March 4, 2021