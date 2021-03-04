Twitter reacts to #PSL 2021 suspension
KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Thursday was officially suspended with immediate effect until further notice after seven of the coronavirus cases surfaced in recent days.
The sad news was made official by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The cancellation of such an event raises question marks over the shoddy arrangements and protocols of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
???? HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.
Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8March 4, 2021
With the cancellation of Pakistan’s biggest cricket event and most anticipated matches, Twitter reacts to the decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Pakistan Super League 2021 postponed after ... 12:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday postponed the remainder of its premier T20 event, the ...
Here how netizens reacted to the PSL cancellation:
Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali while expressing displeasure over the news wrote 'Nazar lag gi kisi ki humri PSL ko' - PSL caught the evil eye.
Nazar lag gi kisi ki humri PSL ko 😢— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 4, 2021
Sad news about #PSL6 Everyone stay safe— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2021
We — the people, media, security agencies, franchises and players — built PSL brand with sweat, blood and tears. The nation is reeling with despair and outrage at criminal negligence by this PCB Admin that has disrupted the tournament!— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 4, 2021
Ya Allah humary psl ko kis ke nazar laga de 😭😭😭— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 4, 2021
Who’s responsible for all this failure? #PSL6— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 4, 2021
Cricket lovers expressed their sadness over the PCB decision while others didn't lose their humour amid the sad times as twitter was all flooded with hilarious memes.
Sad to know that PSL has been postponed. But obviously the safety of those involved should be the top priority. pic.twitter.com/nBuGAVI2cj— PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) March 4, 2021
Pakistan Super League"— Abdullah (@Abdullah0ffical) March 4, 2021
Memers without PSL.💔#javedafridi #Pawri pic.twitter.com/Xnw7ylakyE
Pakistan super league postponed due to #coronavirus— Sheikhoo(🎂saddam 16 march😍) (@Da_sarmast) March 4, 2021
Meanwhile PSL 6: pic.twitter.com/AIhfyxjmhB
Pakistan Super league has been postponed so there r two moods rn:— Sana shine (@sana_foodie) March 4, 2021
PSL 6 memers people like
n fans me who has
not watched pic.twitter.com/1fXWARCVFr
Pakistan super league postponed— Shamroz Khan (@Shamrozkhanly) March 4, 2021
Le Sarfraz👇👇 pic.twitter.com/n8AR7RDMUS
