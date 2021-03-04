Twitter reacts to #PSL 2021 suspension
KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Thursday was officially suspended with immediate effect until further notice after seven of the coronavirus cases surfaced in recent days.

The sad news was made official by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The cancellation of such an event raises question marks over the shoddy arrangements and protocols of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

With the cancellation of Pakistan’s biggest cricket event and most anticipated matches, Twitter reacts to the decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Here how netizens reacted to the PSL cancellation:

Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali while expressing displeasure over the news wrote 'Nazar lag gi kisi ki humri PSL ko' - PSL caught the evil eye.

Cricket lovers expressed their sadness over the PCB decision while others didn't lose their humour amid the sad times as twitter was all flooded with hilarious memes.

