How to complete PSL 6? ShahidAfridi shares his formula following postponement due to COVID-19

11:11 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi suggested on Thursday that the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could have been completed with only local players.

His remarks come after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) postponed the PSL 6 indefinitely after seven including foreign players taking part in the tournament tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As the T20 league was delayed, the foreign players are set to leave for their home countries.

Shahid Afridi in a couple of tweets said, “Despite a challenging situation, I feel the PSL could have been completed even with only local/young players involved”.

He said, “PSL is all about nurturing new talent. The tournament was very entertaining and provided quality cricket to fans around the world”.

“I fully back the PSL and IA it will come back stronger than ever. And please remember corona is still around, please take care and follow all SOPs for your and your loved ones health,” the all-rounder concluded. 

