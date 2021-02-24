PSL6, Match 6 – Karachi Kings, Islamabad United to lock horns today
Share
KARACHI – Another high voltage clash expected between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United today as both teams will be locking horns at the National Stadium Karachi today.
This will be the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League, which will be started at 7 pm.
Karachi Kings are the defending champions, and they started the league by registering a spectacular win against Gladiators.
Karachi Kings Squad:
Imad Wasim (C), Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton, Dan Christian, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Sharjeel Khan, Danish Aziz, Joe Clarke, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram.
???? #KarachiKings will play their 2nd Match of ???? #HBLPSL6 against #IslamabadUnited on 24th February at #NSK ????️#YehHaiKarachi #ChampionsKaKarachi #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/3Jxl1u5rUq— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 23, 2021
Islamabad United Squad
Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer
Your #RedHotSquad???? will be back in action tomorrow
Time note kar lein sab!!!
???? @KarachiKingsARY
⌚️ 7:00 PM
See you all tomorrow ????????????#HBLPSL6 #UnitedWeWin #RangJeetKaLaalHai pic.twitter.com/oTfiDmAPgJ— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 23, 2021
- Man fakes his own kidnapping to skip work11:22 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran meets Sri Lankan president, discuss matters of mutual ...11:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-24- ...10:25 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 6 – Karachi Kings, Islamabad United to lock horns today10:06 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan, Sri Lanka vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields09:25 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Rishta alert! Ahad Raza Mir’s mother on bride hunt for younger son10:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
- Neck brace or Hangman's knot? Amar Khan's fashion statement comes ...06:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
- Khalilur Rehman Qamar loses his cool at a woman again (VIDEO)04:18 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021