PSL6, Match 6 – Karachi Kings, Islamabad United to lock horns today
Web Desk
10:06 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Another high voltage clash expected between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United today as both teams will be locking horns at the National Stadium Karachi today.

This will be the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League, which will be started at 7 pm.

Karachi Kings are the defending champions, and they started the league by registering a spectacular win against Gladiators.

Karachi Kings Squad:

Imad Wasim (C), Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton, Dan Christian, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Sharjeel Khan, Danish Aziz, Joe Clarke, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram.

Islamabad United Squad

Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

