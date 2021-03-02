PSL 6, Match 12 – Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiator by six wickets

KARACHI – Islamabad United Tuesday defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets after achieving a target of 157 runs in 12th match of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) played at National Stadium Karachi.

United, which have bagged third victory of the tournament, achieved the target in 17 overs with Paul Stirling as top scorer as he made 56 runs. Rohail Nazir scored 34 runs while Shadab Khan was sent to pavilion at 21 runs by Mohammad Hasnain.

Earlier today, Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bowl first against Gladiators.

From Gladiators, only skipper Sarfraz Ahmed managed to make fifty as the top batting order failed to thrash the bowlers of determined United. Ben Cutting and Mohmmad Nawaz also contributed well as they made 23 and 31 respectively.

Faheem Ashraf took three wickets while Hasan Ali claimed two wickets.

Daily Pakistan will present live scores and live updates of this most entertaining match of the PSL 6 edition. PTV Sports and Geo Super will be shown live actions from the ground.

The match was delayed yesterday after a United's player Fawad Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus.

The match will start at 7pm.

SQUADS:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn.