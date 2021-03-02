Mahira Khan reveals names of her favourite dancers, actors in Pakistan

10:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Mahira Khan reveals names of her favourite dancers, actors in Pakistan
Mahira Khan has proved that she’s a superstar by delivering back-to-back superhit projects.

With a huge fan following across the globe, the 36-year-old actress is everyone's favourite.

Khan was recently invited to Hello! Mira Sethi where she delved into details about how the journey in the industry has really been, despite the stereotypes.

While talking about her favourite dancer in the industry, the Noori dancer did not shy away and said, “There are a lot of good dancers in our industry. I think Mehwish Hayat is a very good dancer. Meera is also a very good dancer, if you have seen her dance on “Ik Pal” you’ll get to know that she is such a good dancer, the moves she have are just amazing. She lights up the screen. Reema, Noor, Resham all these are very good dancers.”

Sethi questioned Mahira who is her favourite actor to which she replied, “When it comes to acting all of them are very good actors. I love Iqra and Sajal’s work. Everybody is so good especially the female actors”.

Khan also weighed on the highly controversial slogan ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi' and advocated the phrase, “When I say ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’, I don’t mean I want to strip my clothes off and run around naked!”

On the work front, Khan has launched the trailer of Barwaan Khiladi which is her first production venture under Soul Fry Films banner with Nina Kashif.

