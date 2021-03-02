First round matches decided in Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis

LAHORE - The first round matches of the Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 were played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

The tournament will be formally inaugurated tomorrow (Wednesday) by Rizwan Siddiqui (Head of Marchandising Hush Puppies), Meshaal Danish (Head of Marketing and Brand Hush Puppies) and Rashid Ahmad Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) while players and their families will also be present on the occasion.

In U-18 first round, Faizan Fayyaz beat Moavia Butt 6-0, 6-1, Zaeem Ghafoor beat Ali Jawad 6-3, 6-3, Mahatir Muhammad beat Arman Kamran 6-1, 6-2, Uzair Khan beat M Talha Khan 6-0, 6-2, Hamza Jawad beat Saad Zaman 7-6(7), 1-6, 10-8, Farman Shakeel beat Inam Qadir 6-0, 6-1, Bilal Asim beat Bilal Gillani 6-0, 6-1, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Mustansir Ali Khan 6-0, 6-0, Hasheesh Kumar beat Hassan Ali 6-2, 6-2, Hamid Israr beat Shaeel Durab 6-3, 6-3, Ahtesham Arif beat Shehryar Anees 6-3, 7-6(7), 10-5, Haroon Arshad beat Husnain Ali 6-1, 6-2, Ahmad Nael beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-0, 6-0, Zalan Khan beat Aizad Khalil 6-0, 6-0 and Azan Sajid beat Hanzla 6-0, 6-0.

In the U-14 first round, Talha khan beat hashir Alam 4-2, 1-4, 10-6, Shehryar Anees beat Inam Qadir 4-0, 4-0, Haroon Arshad beat Moavia Butt 4-1, 1-4, 10-6, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Taimoor Khan 4-0, 4-0 and Talha Tarar beat Abdul Ahad 4-0, 4-0.