Pakistan aims at vaccinating 70 million people against COVID-19 in 2021

ISLAMABAD – Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid said on Tuesday that the incumbent government of the PTI aimed at vaccinating as many as 70 million people against the novel coronavirus by the end of 2021.

She was addressing a webinar, held by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), titled "Life after Covid-19: Are we ready to opt for a new normal."

Stressing on collaborative efforts to handle the challenging pandemic situation, Hamid said that the infection has so far claimed nearly 13,000. She said that mass awareness was essential to become adapted to the so-called "new normal" as a nation.

Experts also said that major challenge Pakistan faced after COVID-19 was to get adapted to the "new normal" in order to save citizens from the pandemic.

SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qayyum Suleri speaking on the occasion said that there were multiple challenges, such as "maintaining balance [between] the lockdown and livelihood, online and face-to-face education, and availing health facilities".

He said that emerging inequalities needed to be redressed to keep the situation under control.