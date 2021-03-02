Pakistan aims at vaccinating 70 million people against COVID-19 in 2021

11:31 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Pakistan aims at vaccinating 70 million people against COVID-19 in 2021
Share

ISLAMABAD – Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid said on Tuesday that the incumbent government of the PTI aimed at vaccinating as many as 70 million people against the novel coronavirus by the end of 2021.

She was addressing a webinar, held by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), titled "Life after Covid-19: Are we ready to opt for a new normal."

Stressing on collaborative efforts to handle the challenging pandemic situation, Hamid said that the infection has so far claimed nearly 13,000. She said that mass awareness was essential to become adapted to the so-called "new normal" as a nation.

Experts also said that major challenge Pakistan faced after COVID-19 was to get adapted to the "new normal" in order to save citizens from the pandemic.

SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qayyum Suleri speaking on the occasion said that there were multiple challenges, such as "maintaining balance [between] the lockdown and livelihood, online and face-to-face education, and availing health facilities".

He said that emerging inequalities needed to be redressed to keep the situation under control.

More From This Category
ECP takes notice of Ali Haider Gillani’s viral ...
10:12 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Need to stay determined and united for enduring ...
09:43 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Lahore Qalandars sign Digital Media Partnership ...
08:45 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Senate elections 2021 to be held ...
08:27 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Video of Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son 'buying' ...
07:18 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
05:35 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan reveals names of her favourite dancers, actors in Pakistan
10:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr