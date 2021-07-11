Pakistan reports highest daily COVID infections since June 02

ISLAMABAD – At least 27 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,980 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,582 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 973,284.

Statistics 11 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,382

Positive Cases: 1980

Positivity % : 4.09%

Deaths : 27 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 11, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 908 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 913,203. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 37,499 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 4.09 percent.

At least 346,360 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 348,085 in Punjab 139,313 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,647 in Islamabad, 27,961 in Balochistan, 21,067 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,851 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,819 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,599 in Sindh, 4,359 in KP, 783 in Islamabad, 594 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,382 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,056,787 since the first case was reported.