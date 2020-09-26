Pakistan Senate’s deputy chairman contracts coronavirus 

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Saturday announced that he has contracted coronavirus, as the country has lift restrictions to control spread of virus eases virus curbs.

Mandviwalla, in a tweet, said: "I have tested positive [for] COVID[-]19 and [have] isolated myself at home as per advice by medics."

“I request All freinds & family who have recently met me should quarantine also. I need your prayers & blessings in this crucial time,” he added.

I have tested positive of #COVID19 & hv isolated myself at home as per advice by medics. I request All freinds & family who have recently met me should quarantine also. I need your prayers & blessings in this crucial time. — Saleem Mandviwalla (@SaleemMandvi) September 26, 2020

Pakistan has recorded nearly 310,000 coronavirus infections, with 6,451 deaths from the pandemic.