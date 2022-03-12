Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 1.54%
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 571 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.54 percent.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Saturday said that six people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,304. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,518,083.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 641. Pakistan conducted a total of 36,885 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 525 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,469,930.
Statistics 12 Mar 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 12, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,885
Positive Cases: 571
Positivity %: 1.54%
Deaths :6
Patients on Critical Care: 641
As many as 571,548 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,590 in Punjab, 217,936 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,797 in Islamabad, 35,429 in Balochistan, 43,163 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,620 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,536 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,299 in KP, 1,020 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.
100 million Pakistanis now fully vaccinated: Asad ...
ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Centre Chief Asad Umar said on Sunday that the country achieved a ...
