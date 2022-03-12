Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 1.54%

09:12 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 571 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.54 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Saturday said that six people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,304. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,518,083.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 641. Pakistan conducted a total of 36,885 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 525 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,469,930.

As many as 571,548 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,590 in Punjab, 217,936 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,797 in Islamabad, 35,429 in Balochistan, 43,163 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,620 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,536 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,299 in KP, 1,020 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

