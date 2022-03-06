100 million Pakistanis now fully vaccinated: Asad Umar
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Centre Chief Asad Umar said on Sunday that the country achieved a major milestone in national vaccination drive.

The federal minister took to Twitter and shared the good news with the public.

“Major milestone reached in national vaccination drive. 100 million Pakistani's are now fully vaccinated. More than 127 million have received at least one dose. We are very close to achieving vaccination of all eligible citizens,” he wrote.

The Covid positivity in Pakistan was recorded at 2 percent with 755 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update said that 7 people died of the novel disease during the said period.

The overall death toll has now surged to 30,265 while the tally of total cases inflated to 1,514,258.

