David and Victoria Beckham ‘contracted coronavirus while partying in LA’

10:55 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
David and Victoria Beckham ‘contracted coronavirus while partying in LA’
Share

Star couple David and Victoria Beckham are said to have secretly battled the novel coronavirus in March after picking it up during a visit to the US.

According to The Sun newspaper, apart from the couple, several relatives, friends and employees contracted the virus, but decided to keep it a secret. 

“It was an absolute nightmare scenario," a source told The Sun.

"David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him"

"They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries.

"They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion,” they added.

The power duo was at the Cotswolds by mid-March after weeks of traveling back and forth to the US, ahead of lockdown.

No official statement has been issued by the two yet.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 5 new deaths, 330 fresh ceases ...
04:55 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus
04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
#JusticeForMawrah: Celebs enraged over ...
04:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Rizwan Beyg finally honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz
03:33 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Selena Gomez says all her exes think she’s crazy
11:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
David and Victoria Beckham ‘contracted ...
10:55 AM | 8 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus
04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr