Pakistan issues warning to Turkish Airlines for violating coronavirus SOPs

KARACHI – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned Turkish Airlines of action if it continues to bring passengers to Pakistan without their coronavirus test.

According to CAA authorities, Turkey has been placed in category B under which all passengers coming from the Middle East country are required to take test for the Covid-19 and results should be negative.

The CAA further said that the coronavirus test should not be older more than 96 years ago.

It is against the policy of Pakistan to allow passengers into the country without their negative test.

Turkish Airlines has been warned that a stern action will be taken under Panel Regulatory Action if any violation is made.

The total number of active cases of coronavirus has reached to 8782 in Pakistan after 615 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, the contagion claimed lives of fourteen more people during the last twenty-four hours.

A total of 28,916 tests were conducted over the last twenty-four hours.

As many as 305,080 patients have so far recovered from the virus in the South Asian country.