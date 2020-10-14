OPPO F17 Pro’s latest ad starring dynamic duo Asim Azhar and Syra Yousuf captures the free spirit of the youth
07:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
OPPO, the smartphone brand launched its new fun and lively ad highlighting the latest edition to the OPPO F series. Rejoicing the free-spirit of the youth, the ad stars the youth icons - Asim Azhar and Syra Yousuf. The brand in this ad aims to portray how the newly launched smartphone complements the lifestyles and personalities of the new generation through its youth icons.

The theme is set in an eventful atmosphere. At the beginning Syra Yousuf receives a text from Asim Azhar “See you in 17” and showcasing them dancing in the streets and attending parties together capturing all these memories through the OPPO F17 Pro. OPPO F17 Pro’s ultra-sleek design channels Syra Yousuf’s stylish personality perfectly in the ad making them a center of attention in a group of people. 

