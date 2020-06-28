Rung School offers online music, painting and calligraphy classes from Monday
Associated Press of Pakistan
03:34 PM | 28 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Rung School of Music and Arts has planned to start online music, painting, and calligraphy classes from June 29.

The classes are scheduled to start from Monday to Saturday in a week to enhance art skills, which were deteriorated while sitting at home during the current corona pandemic.

An organizer on Tuesday said that the timing of online classes would be between from 1 p.m to 5 p.m daily.

He said they wanted to enhance their artistic skill, “Join our online classes and resume your learning”, he said.

He said the art and creativity were great assets in time like this, art gives them hope to face challenges and improve yourselves to do better.

“Don’t let your inner artist be locked in, this is the time to polish those skills and continue your progress”, he said.

