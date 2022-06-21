COVID-19: Pakistan reports single death, 113 new positive cases 

ISLAMABAD – Covid-19 is making resurgence as Pakistan reported 113 new cases and a death in last 24 hours as positivity ratio recorded at 1.2 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that one person died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,384. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,532,266.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 58. Pakistan conducted a total of 9,406 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 85 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,498,486.

COVID-19 Statistics 21 June 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 9,406

Positive Cases: 113

Positivity %: 1.20%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 58 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 21, 2022

As many as 578,339 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 507,719 in Punjab, 219,798 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,783 in Islamabad, 35,512 in Balochistan, 43,362 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,753 in Gilgit-Baltistan.