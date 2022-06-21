COVID-19: Pakistan reports single death, 113 new positive cases
Share
ISLAMABAD – Covid-19 is making resurgence as Pakistan reported 113 new cases and a death in last 24 hours as positivity ratio recorded at 1.2 percent.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that one person died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,384. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,532,266.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 58. Pakistan conducted a total of 9,406 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 85 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,498,486.
COVID-19 Statistics 21 June 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 21, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 9,406
Positive Cases: 113
Positivity %: 1.20%
Deaths: 01
Patients on Critical Care: 58
As many as 578,339 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 507,719 in Punjab, 219,798 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,783 in Islamabad, 35,512 in Balochistan, 43,362 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,753 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
German foreign minister cuts Pakistan trip short ... 05:48 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has canceled all activities after testing positive for ...
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- CTD issues alert on terrorists’ plot to assassinate Imran Khan10:39 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
- ‘Extremely distressful’ – Syeda Tuba expresses concerns as ...10:12 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
-
- COVID-19: Pakistan reports single death, 113 new positive cases08:56 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
-
- WATCH: Hania, Dananeer recreate viral 'grape' meme in a hilarious way08:54 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Is 'Parizaad' sequel in the making?07:35 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022