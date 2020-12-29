Pakistan confirms three cases of new coronavirus strain
KARACHI – Three cases of a mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2, which first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in Sindh province on Tuesday (today).
The new Covid-19 variant has been detected in Karachi and the federal health authorities have been updated about it.
According to Sindh Health Department, the health authorities took 12 samples of the persons who returned from Britain, out of which six were positive and three showed the new variant of the novel virus.
SHD spokesperson Meeran Yousuf said the Genotyping showed a 95% match of the new strain from the United Kingdom. These samples will go through another phase of genome sequencing.
The provincial health department has informed SAPM on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan of the development. The contact tracing of these patients is in the process and their contacts are being advised to isolate.
The new SARS-CoV-2 variant ID B.1.1.7, was first discovered in the United Kingdom and appears to spread. Researchers believe it may have originated in a patient who had a long-running infection.
The new strain is believed to be 70 percent more contagious, but doctors have said there is no reason yet to believe that it is more lethal or will not be controlled by a vaccine.
Pakistan, Iran, India, and Saudi Arabia including other countries have imposed travel bans on the United Kingdom after the British government officially announced the detection of the new strain of the novel virus.
